Thornton Park's Menagerie Eatery & Bar will host grand opening Dec. 5

click to enlarge Photo via Menagerie Eatery & Bar/Facebook

Menagerie Eatery & Bar will make their big debut next week.Though the Thornton Park restaurant has been in soft opening since October, the official grand opening will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 5-8 p.m. The event will feature food and drink samples, as well as live music.Menagerie Eatery & Bar is located at 101 S. Eola Drive, across from the Stubborn Mule. It specializes in cocktails and "playful dishes" such as small plates, cheese boards and "shareable social boards" for big groups.Check out their menu here.