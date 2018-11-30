The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 30, 2018

The Heard

Salsa music legend Willie Colón stops by House of Blues this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click image PHOTO VIA HOUSEOFBLUES.COM
  • Photo via HouseofBlues.com
One of the can’t-miss releases of this spring’s Record Store Day was a deluxe reissue of Willie Colón’s 1971 masterpiece, La Gran Fuga, a defining moment for both New York’s pioneering Fania Records and the burgeoning Nuyorican Salsa scene, one in a string of peerless collaborative albums between Hector Lavoe (immortalized onscreen by Marc Anthony in the film El Cantante) and his musical foil Colón. It’s impossible to overstate the importance of trombonist, composer, arranger, producer and singer Colón to salsa music – whether on his own or in tandem with Lavoe or Rubén Blades or Celia Cruz – from the late 1960s until the present day. Colón has released an impressive stream of influential and vibrant albums like Cosa Nuestra, Celia and Willie, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. This night is nothing less than a pilgrimage to witness a titan of dance music.

Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. | House of Blues, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com | $57.25

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Willie Colón: La Rumba del Siglo @ House of Blues

    • Sat., Dec. 1, 8 p.m. $57.25

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  2. Hugh Jackman announces Central Florida concert set for next summer Read More

  3. Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies next week Read More

  4. Florida Department of Health is urging people to get the hepatitis A vaccine Read More

  5. Atmosphere show how to do local pride right with new album and all-Minneapolis tour bill Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation