Friday, November 30, 2018

The Heard

Okeechobee Arts and Music Festival officially cancelled for 2019

Posted By on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 12:51 PM

PHOTO BY JAMES DECHERT
  • Photo by James Dechert
Sorry Okeechobeeings, it doesn't look like you'll need the glitter and spandex.

The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival issued a statement yesterday confirming that the fest will not be returning in 2019. "After much consideration and looking at many different options," the statement read. "We have decided to take a fallow year and not hold our annual Okeechobee Fest in 2019."

An official reason behind the cancellation has yet to be released, but fans began to speculate on social media after the festival's website failed to post a lineup or ticket release dates.

In the release, the Okeechobee team apologized for the cancellation but said they were hopeful that the festival will return in March of 2020.
click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA OKEECHOBEEFEST.COM
  • Screen grab via okeechobeefest.com
