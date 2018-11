Okeechobee Arts and Music Festival officially cancelled for 2019

Photo by James Dechert

click to enlarge Screen grab via okeechobeefest.com

Sorry Okeechobeeings, it doesn't look like you'll need the glitter and spandex.The Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival issued a statement yesterday confirming that the fest will not be returning in 2019. "After much consideration and looking at many different options," the statement read. "We have decided to take a fallow year and not hold our annual Okeechobee Fest in 2019."An official reason behind the cancellation has yet to be released, but fans began to speculate on social media after the festival's website failed to post a lineup or ticket release dates.In the release, the Okeechobee team apologized for the cancellation but said they were hopeful that the festival will return in March of 2020.