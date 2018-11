click image Photo via Facebook/Goldie

Torque, the (mostly) weekly drum & bass night, turns 19 this week, and to celebrate in proper style, they’ve brought in one of the few true superstars of the drum & bass scene, Goldie. Tickets are only available at the door, so get there early and plan how you’re going to ask Goldie to tell you who Banksy is.9 p.m. Saturday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; contact for price; torquednb.com