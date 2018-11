click image Photo via Ticketfly/Facebook

In a surprise addition to his recently-announced 2019 tour, philisopher -synthesist John Maus has announced a show in Orlando. Maus will be playing the City Beautiful on his way down to Miami's III Points festival. Maus returned from an extended hiatus into academia with 2017's comeback albumand a popular "comeback" tour the same year. John Maus headlines the Social on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20-$24.