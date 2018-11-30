City of Orlando will be featured in climate change documentary 'Paris to Pittsburgh'

click to enlarge Photo via Adobe Images

The City Beautiful will be getting a massive shoutout in a new documentary premiering next week.Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will host a premiere screening of the Bloomberg Philanthropy documentaryat the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Dec. 3.The event is by invitation only.The film, which focuses on the efforts of individuals battling climate change threats, will feature Mayor Buddy Dyer, Sustainability Director Chris Castro and the climate actions taken by the City of Orlando.A discussion panel including Castro, Orlando Utilities Commission’s President Linda Ferrone, Fleet Farming’s Lee Perry, NRDC’s Pamela Rivera and Rebecca Fleischman from Bloomberg Philanthropies will take place after the screening.will premiere worldwide on National Geographic on Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.