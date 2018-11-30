The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 30, 2018

The Gist

City of Orlando will be featured in climate change documentary 'Paris to Pittsburgh'

Posted By on Fri, Nov 30, 2018 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
The City Beautiful will be getting a massive shoutout in a new documentary premiering next week.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will host a premiere screening of the Bloomberg Philanthropy documentary Paris to Pittsburgh at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Dec. 3.

The event is by invitation only.

The film, which focuses on the efforts of individuals battling climate change threats, will feature Mayor Buddy Dyer, Sustainability Director Chris Castro and the climate actions taken by the City of Orlando.



Related Orlando commits to 100 percent renewable energy citywide by 2050
Orlando commits to 100 percent renewable energy citywide by 2050
By Monivette Cordeiro
Blogs

A discussion panel including Castro, Orlando Utilities Commission’s President Linda Ferrone, Fleet Farming’s Lee Perry, NRDC’s Pamela Rivera and Rebecca Fleischman from Bloomberg Philanthropies will take place after the screening.

Paris to Pittsburgh will premiere worldwide on National Geographic on Dec. 12 at 9 p.m.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. UCF's on-campus lazy river project just got a $1 million boost from alumni Read More

  2. Okeechobee Arts and Music Festival officially cancelled for 2019 Read More

  3. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  4. Lawsuit alleges Rick Singh had strippers in office, paid personal trips with taxpayer money Read More

  5. Here's the entire 2018 hurricane season in one stunning timelapse video Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation