Friday, November 30, 2018

Bishop Briggs looks back on 2018 ahead of her set at the Florida Man fest tonight

Friday, November 30, 2018

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JABARI JACOBS VIA NADIA ALI PR
  • Photo by Jabari Jacobs via Nadia Ali PR
The inaugural Florida Man music festival goes down later today at the Central Florida Fairgrounds, with a stacked lineup featuring the likes of Weezer and Cold War Kids. But for our money, one of the most exciting acts that will be gracing the stage later today is Bishop Briggs. The British electro-pop singer is still riding high on the release of her debut album, Church of Scars, earlier this year. She parlayed that success into a vigorous round of touring and festivals to round out the year, and is capping off the year with the surprise release of surprisingly upbeat new single "Baby."

Bishop Briggs dashed out a few responses to some email questions from Orlando Weekly en route to Florida; check her out tonight at Florida Man or listen to the newly-released acoustic version of "Baby" here.

Are you happy about being back to play Orlando? The last time you played here was 2017 at the Social, right?
I truly love Orlando and I am so thankful to be back!

I'd imagine that playing a festival set versus a headlining set at an indoor venue is a completely different beast; how do you adjust your set and your stage setup and even performance for a festival?
I really try to keep my vulnerability consistent no matter where I am. As far as an energy comparison … It is always high energy and a lot of sweat no matter where I perform!



Is there anyone on the Florida Man lineup you're particularly looking forward to seeing?
Oh … EVERYONE!!? Sir Sly, Cold War Kids., I could go on!

After living with, and touring behind, Church of Scars for nearly a year, do you still feel connected to those songs?
I absolutely still feel connected to the songs. I think it’s okay to grow with the music you wrote and sometimes I find that the meaning of the song can alter depending on what I’m going through. I think I have changed a lot since releasing Church of Scars and I think it’s represented in the new music I’ve been writing. I’m really trying to be painfully honest and direct.

What else do you have planned for this year? Are you doing an traveling or resting for the holidays?
I’m visiting my mum and dad in Hong Kong (they still live there) and I truly can’t wait to talk and talk and talk and talk! I am touring Australia at the end of December and as I enter into the new year which I am really excited about.

What does 2019 hold for you so far?
2019 holds a lot of writing about what happened in 2018!
