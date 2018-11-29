The Gist

Thursday, November 29, 2018

YouTube star Randy Rainbow brings his eccentric comedy show to Hard Rock Live

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RANDY RAINBOW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Randy Rainbow/Facebook
Shelling out the cash to see a popular web comedian can be a gamble; there’s no guarantee that what’s entertaining in a YouTube video will be as entertaining in person. But Randy Rainbow has proven that he has the performance chops to pull it off. His current schtick of taking popular showtunes and turning them into parodies that hilariously skewer politicians is the product of years of musical theater and comedy training that pays off in spades whether live or on the smallest of screens.

8 p.m. Thursday; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $35-$45; hardrock.com/orlando.
