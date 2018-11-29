The Gist

Thursday, November 29, 2018

West Fest features two full days of art, music and creativity in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 7:00 AM

click image PHOTO VIA WEST FEST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via West Fest/Facebook
West Fest packs two full days of art, music and creativity into a small corner of Orlando. Located in the city’s newest art hub, the event features street graffiti and murals created by local and international artists on the walls of the WestArt District. West Fest also promises live music by performers such as Josie Diaz, Jenesis, DJ Pito and IAMPVYNE. Local vendors, food trucks and a dance competition at this event also promise a good time.

Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 1-2, 9 a.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday | West Art District, 1011 W. Central Blvd. | westfestorlando.com | free

