The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 29, 2018

The Heard

Weezer, Cold War Kids and more headline this week's Florida Man Music Festival

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FLORIDA MAN MUSIC FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Florida Man Music Festival/Facebook
Celebrating the first anniversary of WQMP 101.9-FM’s switch in format to “alternative rock,” the Florida Man Music Festival draws several high-profile bands to the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds for an all-day music shindig. Similar to the station’s format, the lineup mixes proven vets like Weezer and Cold War Kids with newer bands from the “indie” spectrum of pop, rock and dance like Young the Giant, Bishop Briggs and Robert DeLong. Despite the name, there isn’t a lot of Florida representation on the bill, leaving it up to you to be the Florida Man you wish to see in the world. Unfortunately, pet alligators are not welcome at the fairgrounds.

Friday, Nov. 30, 2-10 p.m. | Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | iamfloridaman.com | $49-$110

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  2. Enzian will screen controversial film 'The House That Jack Built' Read More

  3. Stage legend Betty Buckley brings old-fashioned star power to 'Hello, Dolly!' at Dr. Phillips Center Read More

  4. Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Orlando this Saturday Read More

  5. Animal advocates sue federal agency over necropsy reports for dead SeaWorld orcas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation