Weezer, Cold War Kids and more headline this week's Florida Man Music Festival

click to enlarge Photo via Florida Man Music Festival/Facebook

Celebrating the first anniversary of WQMP 101.9-FM’s switch in format to “alternative rock,” the Florida Man Music Festival draws several high-profile bands to the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds for an all-day music shindig. Similar to the station’s format, the lineup mixes proven vets like Weezer and Cold War Kids with newer bands from the “indie” spectrum of pop, rock and dance like Young the Giant, Bishop Briggs and Robert DeLong. Despite the name, there isn’t a lot of Florida representation on the bill, leaving it up to you to be the Florida Man you wish to see in the world. Unfortunately, pet alligators are not welcome at the fairgrounds.Friday, Nov. 30, 2-10 p.m. | Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive | iamfloridaman.com | $49-$110