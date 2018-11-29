The City of Orlando will flip the switch on this giant Christmas tree Friday

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando Concert Band/Facebook

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer invites Central Florida residents to Lake Eola Park this Friday for the City of Orlando's eleventh annual Tree Lighting Celebration.Located at Lake Eola Park's Washington Plaza, the 72-foot Christmas tree's 160,000 animated lights will create a light-and-music show synchronized with the Lake Eola fountain.The celebration will begin at 5:30 p.m. with entertainment such as performances from the Trinity Lutheran School choir and the Orlando Concert Band, photos with Santa and the Daily City's Food Truck Bazaar.The event will come to its grand finale with the tree lighting show at 8 p.m.