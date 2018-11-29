Orlando City Hall opens Florida's first 'all-user' bathrooms in government building

A new multi-stall, all-user restroom at City Hall is part of our commitment to inclusion. It can be used by 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞, including:



• People with disabilities with a caregiver

• Parents with children

• Transgender, genderqueer and gender non-conforming people pic.twitter.com/OxoIhOF6Fh