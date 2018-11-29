Bloggytown

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Orlando City Hall opens Florida's first 'all-user' bathrooms in government building

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 1:11 PM

Orlando City Hall unveiled a new "multi-stall, all-user restroom" Thursday, making it the first of its kind in a Florida government building.

The new restroom is located next to the existing men's and women's restrooms at City Hall on the second floor. The "all-user" restrooms can be used by anyone, including transgender, genderqueer and gender non-conforming people; parents with children of a different gender; and people with disabilities whose caregivers may be of a different gender.


Back when the plan was first announced in August, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said the all-user bathroom showed the city's commitment to equality and would "increase accessibility for transgender people and those with disabilities."

More than half of transgender adults avoided using a public restroom because they were "afraid of confrontations or other problems they might experience," according to a 2015 study from the National Center for Transgender Equality.



