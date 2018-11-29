Tip Jar

Thursday, November 29, 2018

Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies next week

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA INSOMNIA COOKIES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Insomnia Cookies/Facebook
National Cookie Day is next Tuesday, and to celebrate this annual extravaganza Insomnia Cookies is giving away a ton of free cookies.

Guest can receive a free traditional cookie at all Insomnia locations on the big day, Tuesday, Dec. 4.

However from Monday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 10, guests can also score a free cookie with a purchase of any delivery order. To help with that, Insomnia is also knocking 20 percent off all deliveries next week.

Plus, Insomnia will select five winners to receive free cookies for a year. For the full sweepstakes rules and tidbits, head over to insomniacookies.com.



Insomnia has two Orlando locations, one in downtown Orlando and another near the University of Central Florida campus.

