Insomnia Cookies is giving away free cookies next week

National Cookie Day is next Tuesday, and to celebrate this annual extravaganza Insomnia Cookies is giving away a ton of free cookies.Guest can receive a free traditional cookie at all Insomnia locations on the big day, Tuesday, Dec. 4.However from Monday, Dec. 3 through Dec. 10, guests can also score a free cookie with a purchase of any delivery order. To help with that, Insomnia is also knocking 20 percent off all deliveries next week.Plus, Insomnia will select five winners to receive free cookies for a year. For the full sweepstakes rules and tidbits, head over to insomniacookies.com Insomnia has two Orlando locations, one in downtown Orlando and another near the University of Central Florida campus