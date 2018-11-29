Fringe favorite Mike Delamont returns with 'God Is a Scottish Drag Queen Christmas Special'

click image
Photo via God Is a Scottish Drag Queen/Facebook
Fringe favorite Mike Delamont, the Canadian comedian whose God Is a Scottish Drag Queen
series of one-deity shows has left patrons in stitches year after year, returns to town this week for a special engagement. The Savoy hosts Delamont for a special Christmas-themed iteration of the show that promises to skewer everything from Brussels sprouts to the three wise men.
8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; Savoy, 1913 N. Orange Ave.; $20-$25; mikedelamont.com
