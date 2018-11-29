Elton John reschedules canceled Orlando show for March 2019

click to enlarge
After canceling his sold-out concert at the Amway Center earlier this week, Elton John has rescheduled his Orlando show for March 18, 2019.
The British pop icon postponed his performances in Orlando and Tampa due to a serious ear infection. The Orlando show was canceled 20 minutes after it was supposed to start, disappointing hundreds of fans who were there to see the rocket man's final tour, "Farewell Yellow Brick Road."
"I’m so deeply sorry to everyone attending the shows in Orlando last night and Tampa tonight," the musician said in a statement
. "I have been on a course of antibiotics to combat an ear infection and it was expected that these would clear the infection up in time for me to play Orlando. I [traveled] to the venue in preparation for the show, but after further consultation with doctors before taking the stage, the decision had to be taken on their advice that I still wasn't well enough to perform. We always play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain, I wouldn't have been able to deliver the performance that my fans deserve. I absolutely hate letting my fans down and it was an incredibly hard decision to take."
Concert tickets for the originally scheduled show will be honored on the new date, according to Amway Center officials.
"We are very grateful Elton John and his team were able to work with us to reschedule the concert on his farewell tour so he can play all his hits for his Orlando fans," said Allen Johnson, chief venues officer of Orlando Venues, in a statement. "We welcome his return to the Amway Center in March."
