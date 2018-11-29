The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 29, 2018

The Heard

Atmosphere show how to do local pride right with new album and all-Minneapolis tour bill

Posted By on Thu, Nov 29, 2018 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge Atmosphere - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Atmosphere
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Atmosphere, deM atlaS, The Lioness and DJ Keezy, The Beacham, Nov. 27

The current tour by indie-rap heroes Atmosphere is a beacon of what it means to have true local spirit. Although not our town, the Rhymesayers legacy act are proudly championing their own native Minneapolis in a way that a striving creative city like Orlando should be able to appreciate and perhaps take inspiration from.
click to enlarge Atmosphere at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Atmosphere at the Beacham
Look no further than the title of the album they’re rolling out: Mi Vida Local. As suggested, the record and attendant music videos are deeply and visibly rooted in their home context.
And if that wasn’t repping hard enough, Atmosphere decided to roll deep, loading up the bus with an entire delegation of their next-gen hometown talent to spread the Twin Cities gospel by committee.
click to enlarge deM atlaS at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • deM atlaS at the Beacham
Take boundary-shattering Rhymesayers protégé deM atlaS for prime example. Clearly shaped by his band origins, the young rapper’s sound is eclectic, organic and notably musical.
click to enlarge deM atlaS at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • deM atlaS at the Beacham
click to enlarge deM atlaS at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • deM atlaS at the Beacham
Commanding all that, though, is some real star power. Besides equal comfort and aptitude in both singing and rapping, he’s got frontman electricity on stage that manages to channel Michael Jackson, Terence Trent D’Arby and Corey Glover all at once. Pair that dazzling composite with a sound of real spectrum and you’re looking at a major prospect.
click to enlarge deM atlaS at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • deM atlaS at the Beacham
click to enlarge deM atlaS at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • deM atlaS at the Beacham
Also giving respectable support was the Lioness, an MC whose entire swag is pure empowerment. Smooth and tough as fuck, she shows what all the bounce and cadences of contemporary rap are capable of when done with depth, heart and integrity.
click to enlarge The Lioness and DJ Keezy at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • The Lioness and DJ Keezy at the Beacham
click to enlarge The Lioness and DJ Keezy at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • The Lioness and DJ Keezy at the Beacham
click to enlarge The Lioness at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • The Lioness at the Beacham
Stitching the whole opening sequence together were the smart, tasteful mixes of turntablist DJ Keezy. And for their shine, all three fellow Minneapolis natives got shout-outs in rhyme by MC Slug once Atmosphere took the stage.
click to enlarge The Lioness and DJ Keezy at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • The Lioness and DJ Keezy at the Beacham
As for the flagship headliner, well, each successive outing only reinforces how remarkable an example Atmosphere are. It’s not just that they’ve aged well but that they’ve allowed themselves to do it so openly and genuinely.
click to enlarge Atmosphere at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Atmosphere at the Beacham
click to enlarge Atmosphere at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Atmosphere at the Beacham
Wearing the gray like well-earned battle scars, Slug is unafraid to allow his street-credentialed raps to be colored by domestic and middle-aged life. This is not the kind of artistic evolution that hip-hop typically encourages or rewards. Yet here they are at the top of their game while etching the adult perspective with more honesty, edge and relevance than practically everyone else.
click to enlarge Atmosphere at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Atmosphere at the Beacham
Then again, you’d have license to explore kittens and rainbows if you had the ability to light up an entire music hall like a switch. And with the instant full-crowd ignition at this show, Atmosphere got it like few do.
click to enlarge Atmosphere at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Atmosphere at the Beacham
All told, this tour shows that Minneapolis knows how to do it. Take it from them, Orlando, this is how an underdog city distinguishes itself. In an era where we’re sprouting some authentic, meaningful local roots and inching away from our historical transience, this is some pride and solidarity worth heeding to finally harness and immortalize our city’s burgeoning culture into some real heritage.
click to enlarge Atmosphere at the Beacham - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Atmosphere at the Beacham
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  2. Florida's new agriculture commissioner fights with NRA lobbyist over concealed carry permits Read More

  3. Enzian will screen controversial film 'The House That Jack Built' Read More

  4. Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a new logo, which means its name is safe for now Read More

  5. Orlando City Hall opens Florida's first 'all-user' bathrooms in government building Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation