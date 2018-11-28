Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Wilco singer Jeff Tweedy heads to Orlando on new tour
Posted
By Paola Peralta
on Wed, Nov 28, 2018 at 12:39 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Jeff Tweedy/Facebook
No better way to promote an album called "Warm" than to perform in the Sunshine State.
American rock singer and founding member of the band Wilco, Jeff Tweedy, will head to the Plaza Live Theatre here in Orlando on March 17.
Tickets go on sale here
tonight at 7 p.m.
British folk singer, James Elkington, will join him at all the Florida venues, including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Ponte Vedra as well as on all the Nashville and Indianapolis tour dates.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Jeff Tweedy, Wilco, concert, the plaza live, Image