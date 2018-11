Wilco singer Jeff Tweedy heads to Orlando on new tour

click to enlarge Photo via Jeff Tweedy/Facebook

No better way to promote an album called "Warm" than to perform in the Sunshine State.American rock singer and founding member of the band Wilco, Jeff Tweedy, will head to the Plaza Live Theatre here in Orlando on March 17.Tickets go on sale here tonight at 7 p.m.British folk singer, James Elkington, will join him at all the Florida venues, including Fort Lauderdale, Tampa and Ponte Vedra as well as on all the Nashville and Indianapolis tour dates.