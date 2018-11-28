Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

The manatee cam at Blue Spring State Park is going off right now

Posted By on Wed, Nov 28, 2018 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA SAVE THE MANATEES/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab via Save The Manatees/YouTube
Floridians aren't the only ones trying to escape the cold, manatees are too.

The sudden cold front, with temperatures dipping into the low 50s and 60s, has forced groups of manatees in search of warmth to head to Blue Spring State Park.

Under any other circumstances 70 degree water is chilly, but in this case it offers a much warmer alternative. Last January, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 26, 35 manatees died due to a cold snap, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee.

So if you're in search of an upside to this weather, Blue Spring State Park is only a bout a 45 minute drive away, and open every day from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a $6 per car entrance fee.



For those who want to enjoy manatees without sacrificing central heating, Save the Manatees Foundation also offers live webcam streams of the spring from above and below and we have the hook-up.



