The documentary 'Meow Wolf: Origin Story' debuts for one night only this week

click to enlarge photo courtesy Meow Wolf

What does Santa Fe artists collective Meow Wolf do? Tough to describe; their interactive installationhas been described as an “experiential museum,” but it’s more apt, maybe, to call it a cross between performance art, experimental theater, a haunted house and a rave. The word-of-mouth popularity of Meow Wolf’s wild homemade universe has exploded to such a point that travelers are streaming into Santa Fe simply to experience the house – but the collective has struggled to keep their built-on-a-shoestring attraction open and functioning without funders. This documentary valiantly attempts to limn the birth and growth of the House – complete with a deus ex machina in the form of, of all people, George R.R. Martin. After seeing the doc, you just might forgive the author for neglecting his day job … even an undead ice dragon can’t compete with a Meow Wolf, apparently.Thursday, Nov. 29, 7:30 p.m. | various theaters | originstory.mw | $13.31