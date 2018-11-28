The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

The Gist

Pop-up art installation 'Night Shift' comes to Orlando Museum of Art

Posted By on Wed, Nov 28, 2018 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OMA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via OMA/Facebook
Orlando Museum of Art isn’t shy about calling its Night Shift party “an experiment,” but hopefully it’s one that bears interesting results. The gallery spaces get taken over with pop-up installations and exhibits while live experimental music is provided by Gay-Z and J.A.S.O.N. The cash bar is provided by the Guesthouse. Fair warning: You break it, you buy it. 7-11 p.m. Thursday; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $15; omart.org.
Event Details Night Shift
@ Orlando Museum of Art
2416 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., Nov. 29, 7-11 p.m.
407-896-4231
Price: $15
Art
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Night Shift @ Orlando Museum of Art

    • Thu., Nov. 29, 7-11 p.m. $15

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  2. Elton John is very sorry for canceling last night's Orlando show Read More

  3. Disney's Candlelight Processional with Neil Patrick Harris will be livestreamed for the first time ever Read More

  4. Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Orlando this Saturday Read More

  5. The manatee cam at Blue Spring State Park is going off right now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation