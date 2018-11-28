Pop-up art installation 'Night Shift' comes to Orlando Museum of Art

click to enlarge Photo via OMA/Facebook

Orlando Museum of Art isn’t shy about calling its Night Shift party “an experiment,” but hopefully it’s one that bears interesting results. The gallery spaces get taken over with pop-up installations and exhibits while live experimental music is provided by Gay-Z and J.A.S.O.N. The cash bar is provided by the Guesthouse. Fair warning: You break it, you buy it. 7-11 p.m. Thursday; Orlando Museum of Art, 2416 N. Mills Ave.; $15; omart.org.