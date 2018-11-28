Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Nu Depth heads a stacked lineup at this week's 'Gay-Ass Noise Show'

By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Nov 28, 2018 at 2:18 PM

-
Photo via Nu Depth/Soundcloud
Stripping away the macho theatrics and bro-downs that can be a bug in noise music, Thursday’s “Gay-Ass Noise Show” takes the queer, extravagantly avant scene centered around the Church of United Ministry/A-Shop space and transports it to the heart of Mills 50. A prequel of sorts to this weekend’s Inaugural Womxn Fest in Miami, the show features locals J.A.S.O.N., Alien Witch, Ivy Hollivana and Gay-Z supporting Gainesville’s Krishna-electro mages TIME and Atlanta’s Nu Depth. Nu Depth played as part of a duo with Sloane Angel Hilton at an amazing In-Between Series event earlier this year, and we saw a volcanic solo set at the International Noise Conference in Miami in February and were duly blown away. This is a welcome return.
with TIME, Ivy Hollivana, Gay-Z, J.A.S.O.N., Alien Witch | Thursday, Nov. 29, 9 p.m. | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org
| $5
