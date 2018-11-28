Enzian will screen controversial film 'The House That Jack Built'

click to enlarge Screen grab via Zentropa

Lars von Trier’s latest film,, currently has a 58 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And if this were any other director, we might consider that a miss. But Trier – you know that “von” is an affectation, right? – thrives on creating controversy and dividing audiences. We can’t help but think that his dream reception to one of his notoriously hard-to-watch flicks would be a perfect 50-50 split. His latest, which follows a serial killer (Matt Dillon) over several years as he develops his “craft,” gets a special one-night-only screening of the uncensored director’s cut this week. The same cut reportedly inspired more than 100 people to walk out during its premiere at Cannes this year, though those who stayed rewarded the film with a standing ovation. Your mileage may vary.Wednesday, Nov. 28, 9:30 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12