Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Enzian will screen controversial film 'The House That Jack Built'

Posted By on Wed, Nov 28, 2018 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA ZENTROPA
  • Screen grab via Zentropa
Lars von Trier’s latest film, The House That Jack Built, currently has a 58 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And if this were any other director, we might consider that a miss. But Trier – you know that “von” is an affectation, right? – thrives on creating controversy and dividing audiences. We can’t help but think that his dream reception to one of his notoriously hard-to-watch flicks would be a perfect 50-50 split. His latest, which follows a serial killer (Matt Dillon) over several years as he develops his “craft,” gets a special one-night-only screening of the uncensored director’s cut this week. The same cut reportedly inspired more than 100 people to walk out during its premiere at Cannes this year, though those who stayed rewarded the film with a standing ovation. Your mileage may vary.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 9:30 p.m. | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

