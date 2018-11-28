29 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Bad Santa & the Angry Elves/Facebook
-
Bad Santa & the Angry Elves
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Stop, Pop & Roll
7 pm at UCF Student Union, Pegasus Ballroom, University of Central Florida.
Thursday Night Hang: Eddie Marshall Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Nov. 30
Giddy Up Go, the BellTowers
8 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington S.
Songwriter Showcase: Abigail Cline, Blake Trent, Elizabeth Ward
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
St. Luke's Concert Series: Brass Band of Central Florida Holiday Concert
7 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo.
UCF Choirs Concert
6:30 pm at St. James Cathedral School and Assembly Hall, 215 N. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Alien Witch, Bongus, Gutter Girl, Throwin Up, Suburban Drive
9 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave; free; 407-237-9180.
Bad Santa and the Angry Elves, the Yelves
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Holiday Concert at Lake Eola Park
6 pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater, Lake Eola Park, Rosalind Avenue and Washington Street.
Hurricane Party (Bleubird & Rickolus)
9 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Many Moods of Christmas
5 pm at Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Melrose in the Mix: Classical Guitar Duets
3:30 pm at The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Smokin' Torpedoes
8 pm at Sanford Brewing Company, 400 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Songs of the Season
7 pm at Seneff Arts Plaza, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.
St. Luke's Concert Series: Brass Band of Central Florida Holiday Concert
2 & 7 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Music in the Library: Sean Gaskell, West African Kora
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Orlando Philharmonic: Holiday Pops
4 pm; Central Park at Winter Park, North Park Avenue and West Morse Boulevard, Winter Park.
Tim Baresko
3 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
UCF Composition Studio Recital
3:30 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
Monday, Dec. 3
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 4
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
