Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Orlando this Saturday

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to Orlando this Saturday.This "café on wheels" themed around the popular Japanese character has visited over 60 U.S. cities since it was first created in 2014. It will be stopping in Orlando on Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Florida Mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.The cafe truck offers limited-edition collectibles and food items, such as a lunchbox with confetti popcorn and a giant Hello Kitty Chef cookie. There will also be keychains, thermal bottles, macaron box sets, T-shirts and more for sale.Hello Kitty rose to popularity after being introduced in 1974, becoming a prominent character in anime, manga, clothing, music and more. It is one of the world's largest media franchises in terms of revenue, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars a year, according to