Disney's Candlelight Processional with Neil Patrick Harris will be livestreamed for the first time ever

Disney lovers can experience one of Walt Disney World's longest-running holiday traditions from the comfort of their own homes next week, as the Candlelight Processional will be livestreamed for the first time.
The Candlelight Processional, an annual event that takes place in Epcot, is a live Christmas celebration in which a celebrity narrator tells the origin story of Christmas, while choirs from across the country and a 50-piece orchestra perform holiday carols.
The show will be streamed on Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET on the Disney Parks Blog
, and will be narrated by actor Neil Patrick Harris.
Watchers can tune into the stream at 8:05 p.m. ET to catch a behind-the-scenes look at how the show is put together.
The Candlelight Processional stream is a part of the #DisneyParksLIVE stream series, where various performances and events that take place in the Disney Parks are streamed for Disney fans who can't go to the parks themselves.
After the show is over, the stream will also show Disney guests' pictures at the parks. To have your photo considered, share it on Twitter with #DisneyParksLIVE.
