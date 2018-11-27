The Heard

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Changeville Festival reveals lineup for 2019 featuring Japanese Breakfast, Ted Leo and more

Posted By on Tue, Nov 27, 2018 at 6:26 PM

click image Japanese Breakfast - PHOTO VIA JAPANESE BREAKFAST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Japanese Breakfast/Facebook
  • Japanese Breakfast
The organizers of Gainesville's new Changeville Festival have revealed the first round of headliners for their second year in 2019 and there are some heavy hitters in there.

So far announced are: Japanese Breakfast, Big Freedia (Orlando fans are already directly benefitting from that booking), AJJ, Ted Leo, Laura Stevenson, Locos Por Juana, and comedian Lizz Winstead.

The Changeville Festival 2019 happens in downtown Gainesville on Feb. 7-8, 2019. Tickets are available now. $1 from each ticket will be donated to Gainesville Girls Rock Camp and CEEAS (Center for Educational Excellence in Alternative Settings).
