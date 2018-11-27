Tuesday, November 27, 2018
Amigo the Devil announce 2019 return to Orlando
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 27, 2018 at 4:13 PM
Photo via Amigo the Devil/Facebook
And today brings news of another second chance
next year to see a show that sold out in 2018. Amigo the Devil
has announced an engagement in Orlando next spring, hot on the heels of their sold-out show at Soundbar earlier this month. The dark Americana artist is currently riding high on a new album, the cynically titled Everything is Fine.
Amigo the Devil plays Will's Pub
on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 30.
