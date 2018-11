James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour returns to Ravello this week

click to enlarge Ravello at the Four Seasons Resort

Chad Johnson of Haven Tampa and Élevage at the Epicurian Hotel

Rich Rosendale of Leesburg, Virginia's Roots 657

Angel Betancourt of The Ocean Club, Bahamas

No doubt the James Beard Foundation's annual Celebrity Chef Tour dinner at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando is one of the more highly anticipated events on the culinary calendar.Now in its fourth year, the 2018 rendition may not reach the rarefied heights of the inaugural event in 2015 (which put the "astronomic'" in gastronomic), but it promises to be a gourmand's delight nonetheless.On Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 chefs, including visiting culinarians Chad Johnson (Haven Tampa and Élevage at the Epicurian Hotel), Rich Rosendale (Roots 657, Leesburg, Virginia) and Angel Betancourt (The Ocean Club, Bahamas) will fashion a formidable feast at Ravello, the resort's high-end Italian restaurant , serving small bites at four appetizer stations, followed by a four-course dinner with wine pairings and a two-course dessert.Here's a detailed breakdown of the offerings:-Selection of oysters-Tequila/pickled watermelon/arbol-Sake/green tea/tapioca-Bloody Mary vodka/celery and lemon/cracked pepper-Culurgiones (potato, pecorino pepato)-Parmesan sformato (pear, mustard, walnut, balsamic)-Jamón ibérico de bellota-Pan con tomate (manchego, jamon)-Pintxos (olives, guindilla peppers, white anchovies, manchego, onions, Spanish olive oil)-Grilled lamb and beef meatballs (yogurt mint sauce)-Vegetarian red lentil (Bibb lettuce, parsley, lemon)-Hokkaido scallop (lily ash, Hubbard squash, aji verde, hazelnut consommé)-Kona kampachi "pho" (Hudson Valley foie gras dashi, shiso)-Raviolone cacio e pepe (topinambur cream, artichoke chips, Malabar pepper)-"Aged Beef Symphony" (aged beef, five sauces, sous-vide potato)-Violet pavlova (pink peppercorn, sable and bergamot gel, violet espuma, violet veil, shiso)-A taste of Chef Rabii Saber’s chocolate creationsThe Celebrity Chef Tour dinner goesCost for this year-end gastronomic free-for-all is $235. Tickets can be purchased here