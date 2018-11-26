Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 26, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida breaks tourism record with 95.8 million visitors so far in 2018

Posted By on Mon, Nov 26, 2018 at 4:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOLA.COM
  • Photo via Nola.com
Despite record breaking levels of heat and toxic algae, Florida saw more tourists over the last three quarters than ever before.

According to a recent report from Visit Florida, the state's pseudo private/public marketing arm, Florida welcomed 95.8 million visitors from January through September in 2018, which is the highest number of visitors in any nine months in our state's history, and a 6.7 percent increase over the the same period in 2017.

According to Visit Florida, 30.7 million visitors traveled to Florida in the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 10.1 percent over the same period in 2017. Those visitors include 27.5 million domestic visitors, 2.7 million overseas visitors and 490,000 Canadian, says the agency.

For comparison's sake, it's estimated that 118.8 million tourists visited Florida in 2017.



Naturally, Gov. Rick Scott didn't hesitate to give himself credit for this achievement. "Since December 2010, Florida has welcomed a record number of travelers for 27 quarters and had seven consecutive years of record visitation and visitor spending," said Scott in a statement. "Today’s announcement shows that 2018 is shaping up to be the most robust year for travel to Florida ever."

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New climate report confirms that Florida is very screwed Read More

  2. Disney's Hollywood Studios is getting a new logo, which means its name is safe for now Read More

  3. YMCA of Central Florida awarded $8.9 million for new facility in Orlando's Packing District Read More

  4. Pointe Orlando will soon have one of the world's best VR attractions Read More

  5. Zoo Miami becomes Florida's first Certified Autism Center zoo Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation