Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Twin Cities hip-hop kings Atmosphere bring the bass and the movement to the Beacham

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 10:11 AM

Minnesota’s Twin Cities have a strong tradition of musical glory in the rock arena – Prince, Hüsker Dü, the Replacements – but the kings of the Minneapolis/St. Paul hip-hop scene are undoubtedly Atmosphere. MC Slug and producer Ant have been together for more than 20 years, turning out highly personal, backpacker hip-hop tracks that eschew posturing in favor of introspection. The material has matured along with the duo; one of the songs on latest album Mi Vida Local is a sex rap that acknowledges the struggle of parents to find the time, energy and space to squeeze in a quickie. Life goes on.

with Dem Atlas, the Lioness, DJ Keezy | 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 | The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thebeacham.com | $22.50-$25

