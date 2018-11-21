The Gist

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Gist

Refresh yourself on 'Unbreakable' at the Enzian before 'Glass' comes out

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge gal_sel_unbreakable.png
When M. Night Shyamalan’s Split came out in 2016, no one knew that the thriller – starring James McAvoy as a man with severe dissociative identity disorder who kidnaps three girls – was a low-key sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable. Glass, the film that ties the trilogy together, comes out in January 2019, which means it’s a good time to revisit the first installment, which stars Bruce Willis as a suspiciously accident-immune security guard and Samuel L. Jackson as a brittle man convinced that superheroes exist. It was underrated upon its release, but DVD sales propelled it into the status of “cult classic” once people were able to appreciate the meticulous shot composition and cerebral, low-action take on the superhero genre.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $9

Jump to comments

