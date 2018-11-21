The Heard

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Heard

Orlando's Visage nightclub reunion set for early December

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 3:27 PM

click image PHOTO BY MIKE EDWARDS VIA VISAGE NIGHTCLUB REUNION/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Mike Edwards via Visage Nightclub Reunion/Facebook
"It's a place where they dress in black and dance to industrial disco. A secret place!"

So began a charmingly clueless WFTV 9 news report (watch the amazing video below) on the infamous Visage nightclub, then in its full bloom as a mecca for the burgeoning alternative and gothic scenes in Central Florida.

The club itself is long gone but yearly "reunion" events - much like the annual AAHZ bashes - bring back original attendees and the young-and-curious to hear the sounds of a very distinct moment in early 1990s youth culture.

This year's reunion is set for early December; and if past year's events are any indication, it's going to be packed out. (Sidenote: babysitters are certain to make bank that evening.)



The 2018 Visage Reunion is on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Independent Bar.


