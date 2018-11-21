Orlando's Visage nightclub reunion set for early December

Photo by Mike Edwards via Visage Nightclub Reunion/Facebook
"It's a place where they dress in black and dance to industrial disco. A secret place!"
So began a charmingly clueless WFTV 9 news report (watch the amazing video below) on the infamous Visage nightclub, then in its full bloom as a mecca for the burgeoning alternative and gothic scenes in Central Florida.
The club itself is long gone but yearly "reunion" events - much like the annual AAHZ bashes - bring back original attendees and the young-and-curious to hear the sounds of a very distinct moment in early 1990s youth culture.
This year's reunion is set for early December; and if past year's events are any indication, it's going to be packed out. (Sidenote: babysitters are certain to make bank that evening.)