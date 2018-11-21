Bloggytown

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Orlando's Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor returns for shot at crown on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 11:01 AM

click image PHOTO BY BENJAMIN LENNOX/VH1
Orlando drag queen Trinity Taylor, known for having the tightest tuck in the business, returns for another shot at the crown on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

"The Tuck" will be competing on the fourth season of All Stars against 10 other drag queens on the show, which premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on VH1 with new 90-minute episodes.

"Trinity Taylor is back as Trinity the Tuck… and this tuck has teeth!" reads a press release for the show. "On Season nine the pageant queen, with body for days, made us laugh all the way to the top four. But now, full 'All Star' confidence, she’s here to claim her seat in the 'Drag Race' Hall of Fame."


The other drag queens vying for the crown include Farrah Moan, Gia Gunn, Jasmine Masters, Latrice Royale, Manila Luzon, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Naomi Smalls and Valentina.



Taylor first appeared on the ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race where, despite being underestimated as just a pageant queen, she gave us iconic looks (including an Orlando theme-park circular pop-up outfit), amazing lip syncs and the hilarious, unforgettable moral figure Sister Mary Koont.

