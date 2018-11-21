The Heard

No One Knows I'm Disco goes daytime at Stonewall

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge gal_stonewall_logo.jpg
Tommy Mot’s glitzy brainchild, No One Knows I’m Disco, gets the T-dance treatment this week. Enjoy underground disco and its many subgenres (Afro-, space-, Italo-) while getting day-drunk and avoiding holiday shopping. Stonewall’s outdoor patio is the perfect spot for a day party like this, combining fresh air with plenty of shade from the heat. Not to be missed.

2-6 p.m. Saturday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; free;
stonewallorlando.com.

Event Details Day Vibes x No One Knows I'm Disco
@ Stonewall Bar Orlando
741 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 24, 2 p.m.
Price: free
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Stonewall Bar Orlando
741 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-373-0888
5pm- 2am Daily
Café/Bistro
Map
