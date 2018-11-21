No One Knows I'm Disco goes daytime at Stonewall

click to enlarge

Event Details Day Vibes x No One Knows I'm Disco @ Stonewall Bar Orlando 741 W. Church St. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 24, 2 p.m. Price: free Concerts/Events Map

Tommy Mot’s glitzy brainchild, No One Knows I’m Disco, gets the T-dance treatment this week. Enjoy underground disco and its many subgenres (Afro-, space-, Italo-) while getting day-drunk and avoiding holiday shopping. Stonewall’s outdoor patio is the perfect spot for a day party like this, combining fresh air with plenty of shade from the heat. Not to be missed.2-6 p.m. Saturday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; free;stonewallorlando.com.