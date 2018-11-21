No One Knows I'm Disco goes daytime at Stonewall

click to enlarge
Tommy Mot’s glitzy brainchild, No One Knows I’m Disco, gets the T-dance treatment this week. Enjoy underground disco and its many subgenres (Afro-, space-, Italo-) while getting day-drunk and avoiding holiday shopping. Stonewall’s outdoor patio is the perfect spot for a day party like this, combining fresh air with plenty of shade from the heat. Not to be missed.
2-6 p.m. Saturday; Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.; free;
stonewallorlando.com.
@ Stonewall Bar Orlando
741 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 24, 2 p.m.
Price:
free
Concerts/Events