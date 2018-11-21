Tip Jar

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Miracle on Orange turns Courtesy into boozy holiday wonderland

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge Gingerbread Flip - MELISSA HOM
  • Melissa Hom
  • Gingerbread Flip
’Tis the season! If you’ve been nice, you can rest smugly assured in the knowledge that Santa’s bringing you the goods. But if you’ve been naughty, you might as well keep living it up, and there’s no more seasonally appropriate spot than Miracle on Orange, the holiday pop-up bar taking over the Courtesy for the next six weeks. The menu is aggressively cheery and boozy, full of cocktails like the Gingerbread Flip (bourbon, gingerbread syrup, Elemakule tiki bitters, whole egg, nutmeg) and the Run Run Rudolph (prosecco, gin, mulled wine puree and lemon). There are even classes each Saturday from 5-6:30 p.m. so you can learn to re-create the magic elixir. Yes, Virginia, I am hung over.

Nov. 23 through Dec. 30 | The Courtesy Bar, 114 N. Orange Ave. |
407-450-2041 | thecourtesybar.com | various menu prices

