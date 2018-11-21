The Heard

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Heard

Michael Parallax puts on a homecoming show at the Falcon

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 10:09 AM

click to enlarge JAMES DECHERT
  • James Dechert
The prodigal returns! Whereas usually the holidays bring a cavalcade of returning faces from your past that you’d really rather avoid, sometimes the universe throws you a bone. In this case, electro freak wizard Michael Parallax – currently living in Austin, but very much a local outsider legend – has announced a last-minute show this weekend. Parallax’s performative sense of pomp and circumstance, welded to an uncanny knack for a perfect pop hook made his shows the stuff of sweaty, underground legend. A set from 2012’s Total Bummer was choice, and hell, we saw him on an off night in Jacksonville years back and he had the whole audience happily doing synchronized dances. Rouse yourself from your tryptophan daze and end the holiday weekend right.

with Absolute Fantasy, Mother Juno | 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | thefalconbar.com | 407-423-3060 | $5

