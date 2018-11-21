Michael Parallax puts on a homecoming show at the Falcon

click to enlarge
The prodigal returns! Whereas usually the holidays bring a cavalcade of returning faces from your past that you’d really rather avoid, sometimes the universe throws you a bone. In this case, electro freak wizard Michael Parallax – currently living in Austin, but very much a local outsider legend – has announced a last-minute show this weekend. Parallax’s performative sense of pomp and circumstance, welded to an uncanny knack for a perfect pop hook made his shows the stuff of sweaty, underground legend. A set from 2012’s Total Bummer was choice, and hell, we saw him on an off night in Jacksonville years back and he had the whole audience happily doing synchronized dances. Rouse yourself from your tryptophan daze and end the holiday weekend right.
with Absolute Fantasy, Mother Juno | 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 | The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St. | thefalconbar.com
| 407-423-3060 | $5
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ The Falcon
819 E. Washington St.
Thornton Park
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Nov. 25, 9 p.m.
Price:
free
Concerts/Events