The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Gist

Inaugural Fusion Fest highlights the diverse cultures that make up Central Florida

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 10:10 AM

click to enlarge Orisirisi African Folklore - VIA FACEBOOK
  • Via Facebook
  • Orisirisi African Folklore
Don’t let the cringe-worthy tagline of “It’s Diversitastic!” steer you away from Fusion Fest. The city’s newest two-day multicultural festival celebrates Orlando’s diverse population with a kaleidoscopic mix of music, dance, film, fashion, poetry, food and a parade – catch African drums and Scottish bagpipes at the same time as the Chinese lion dance and the Brazilian samba. This gathering of nations, so to speak, features the intricate traditions that make each culture unique and showcases their influence on Central Florida’s regional identity. Come and represent your heritage!

Noon-Sunset Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25 | Seneff Arts Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | fusionfest.org | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details FusionFest
@ Seneff Arts Plaza
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 24, 12 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 25, 12 p.m.
Price: free-$20
Events
Map
Location Details Seneff Arts Plaza
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Performance Space
Map

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    FusionFest @ Seneff Arts Plaza

    • Sat., Nov. 24, 12 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 25, 12 p.m. free-$20

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brightline-Virgin rail service from Orlando to Tampa could cost $35 for one-way ticket Read More

  2. The New York Times may have just leaked a major update planned for Walt Disney World Read More

  3. Margaritaville just confirmed it's building one of the most technologically advanced water parks ever in Kissimmee Read More

  4. Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs will host their first annual '12 Beers of Christmas' event Read More

  5. After years of unsubstantiated rumors, it looks like Six Flags may finally be headed to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation