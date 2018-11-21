Inaugural Fusion Fest highlights the diverse cultures that make up Central Florida

click to enlarge
Don’t let the cringe-worthy tagline of “It’s Diversitastic!” steer you away from Fusion Fest. The city’s newest two-day multicultural festival celebrates Orlando’s diverse population with a kaleidoscopic mix of music, dance, film, fashion, poetry, food and a parade – catch African drums and Scottish bagpipes at the same time as the Chinese lion dance and the Brazilian samba. This gathering of nations, so to speak, features the intricate traditions that make each culture unique and showcases their influence on Central Florida’s regional identity. Come and represent your heritage!
Noon-Sunset Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 24-25 | Seneff Arts Plaza, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | fusionfest.org
