Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Heard

Ghost introduces the Dr. Phillips Center to black metal on Black Friday

Posted By and on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 9:29 AM

In the same way that K.I.S.S. took the genderfuckery and sleaze of the New York Dolls and the Stooges and repackaged it for the suburbs and schools of Middle America, so has Ghost added a savvy theatrical sheen to the occult shadows of black metal, and reaped the grim benefits. Headman Tobias Forge may have jettisoned a good portion of his bandmates recently, but it hasn’t hampered the commercial momentum of this gaggle of ghouls in the least. And on – appropriately – Black Friday, Ghost will be holding court at the Dr. Phillips Center for a night of pure rock drama. Pro tip: Take the nearest available grandparent.

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $39.50-$225

