Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Folk Yeah delivers three days of Americana and roots music to the Will's Pub complex

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge Louis DeFabrizio of Gasoline Heart - MIKE DUNN
  • Mike Dunn
  • Louis DeFabrizio of Gasoline Heart
Over the past two years, this celebration and gathering of singer-songwriters organized by distinguished local roots rocker (and rising photographer) Mike Dunn has quietly become a warm post-Thanksgiving Orlando tradition. This year, however, it’s gone full big bang. What was a single-day, one-venue affair has suddenly mushroomed to a three-day festival that will cover the entire Will’s Pub complex. The first day of the run, “Folk Yeah Electric,” kicks off on Black Friday with notable bands like Day Joy, Someday River and Richard Sherfey & All God’s Children rocking an outdoor stage and solo artists inside Lil Indies. Across four stages from noon until last call, Saturday is a blockbuster marathon featuring an army of acts including Hannah Harber & the Lionhearts, Gasoline Heart, Kaleigh Baker and, of course, Mike Dunn & the Company. Finally, “Folk Yeah Hangover” concludes things with a Sunday comedown featuring more relaxed performances at Indies and Dirty Laundry. With a horn of plenty spilling over with more than 70 acts, this year’s Folk Yeah is a total blowout of folk, rock & roll and soul.

5 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 23-25 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $15-$25

