Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Florida lawmaker pitches tax break for diapers

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 10:09 AM

click image PHOTO BY ARTTIM VIA ADOBE STOCK
After failing to get the idea passed during the 2018 legislative session, Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, will again try to convince lawmakers to approve a sales-tax exemption for diapers and incontinence products.

Book on Tuesday filed the proposal (SB 60) for consideration during the 2019 session, which will start in March.

Under the proposal, diapers, incontinence undergarments, incontinence pads and incontinence liners would be exempt from sales taxes.

The 2018 session proposal passed one Senate committee before stalling.



In announcing that proposal, Book, a mother of two young children, said disposal diapers are a necessity for many families.

“If we are going to cut taxes, let’s target these cuts where they are needed most —- to Florida families,” Book said in a prepared statement last December.

