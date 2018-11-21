Ferry Corsten throws a 'Trancegiving' party at downtown's Celine

click to enlarge

Event Details Ferry Corsten's Trancegiving @ Celine Orlando 22 S. Magnolia Ave. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m. Price: $20-$35 Concerts/Events Map

Sometimes, our Thanksgiving weekend needs a little more partying. Celine gives you the opportunity to forget about your family or gift shopping by bringing in Dutch trance pioneer Ferry Corsten. Corsten’s won more accolades than we have space to list, but has consistently been ranked as one of the world’s top DJs for years. Celine’s string of booking top dance music talent continues.9 p.m. Friday; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$35;