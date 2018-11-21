The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Heard

Ferry Corsten throws a 'Trancegiving' party at downtown's Celine

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_ferry-corsten8.jpg
Sometimes, our Thanksgiving weekend needs a little more partying. Celine gives you the opportunity to forget about your family or gift shopping by bringing in Dutch trance pioneer Ferry Corsten. Corsten’s won more accolades than we have space to list, but has consistently been ranked as one of the world’s top DJs for years. Celine’s string of booking top dance music talent continues.

9 p.m. Friday; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; $20-$35;
celineorlando.com.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Location Details Celine Orlando
22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Bar/Pub
Map


Event Details Ferry Corsten's Trancegiving
@ Celine Orlando
22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m.
Price: $20-$35
Concerts/Events
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Ferry Corsten's Trancegiving @ Celine Orlando

    • Fri., Nov. 23, 9 p.m. $20-$35

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The New York Times may have just leaked a major update planned for Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Margaritaville just confirmed it's building one of the most technologically advanced water parks ever in Kissimmee Read More

  3. Brightline-Virgin rail service from Orlando to Tampa could cost $35 for one-way ticket Read More

  4. Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs will host their first annual '12 Beers of Christmas' event Read More

  5. Disney wants you to help name this baby giraffe at Animal Kingdom Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation