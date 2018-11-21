Elton John bids 'Farewell, Yellow Brick Road' on his final Orlando date

click to enlarge
One of the world’s best-selling music artists, Elton John – or more accurately, Sir Elton John, if you’re English – is coming to town, and he’s bringing his award-winning discography with him. Now 71 years old, he’s compiled a résumé that spans across generations, consisting of some of the world’s most popular hits, including “Candle in the Wind,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” and “Crocodile Rock.” It’s also part of the music king’s farewell tour – scheduled to end in 2021. So go out and see him while you can, because he won’t be around forever – just, you know, three more years. And while you’re there, make sure you sing along: “Hold me closer, tiny dancer. Count the headlights on the highway …” You get it.
8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | amwaycenter.com
$204-$2,869
Amway Center
400 W. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Tue., Nov. 27, 8 p.m.
Price:
$204-$2,869
