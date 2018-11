Ellipsis Brewing hosts a comedy roast of Big Tim Murphy this holiday weekend

click to enlarge

Event Details Roast of Big Tim Murphy @ Ellipsis Brewing 7500 Tpc Blvd. Conway Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 24, 8 p.m. Price: $5 Comedy Map

Speaking of Thanksgiving traditions, the turkey isn’t the only thing that’s getting roasted this weekend.podcast host and guy-who-knows-a-guy Big Tim Murphy gets a birthday drubbing at the home of his successful monthly Dot Dot Dot Comedy Showcase, Ellipsis Brewing. Come for the low-hanging fat jokes, stay for the tasty craft beer.8 p.m. Saturday; Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 TPC Blvd.; $5; ellipsisbrewing.com