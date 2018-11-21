The Gist

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Ellipsis Brewing hosts a comedy roast of Big Tim Murphy this holiday weekend

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 12:12 PM

Speaking of Thanksgiving traditions, the turkey isn’t the only thing that’s getting roasted this weekend. Poking the Bear podcast host and guy-who-knows-a-guy Big Tim Murphy gets a birthday drubbing at the home of his successful monthly Dot Dot Dot Comedy Showcase, Ellipsis Brewing. Come for the low-hanging fat jokes, stay for the tasty craft beer.

8 p.m. Saturday; Ellipsis Brewing, 7500 TPC Blvd.; $5; ellipsisbrewing.com.

