Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Disney wants you to help name this baby giraffe at Animal Kingdom

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Last month, a female Masai giraffe calf was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom, and now they want you to help name it.

In an effort to prevent this giraffe from ending up with a name like "Neck Anderson," "Neck Forever After," or Weird Looking Horse," Disney has already narrowed down the options to just four Swahili words; Dafina (treasure), Milima (mountain), Amira (princess) Naima (graceful).

The yet-to-be-named calf is currently bonding with its mother but expected to join the other giraffes on Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna before the end of this year.

The calf's parents, Kenya and George, were brought together through the Species Survival Plan, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and helps threatened and endangered species, like the
Masai giraffe. Currently, there are roughly 32,000 Masai giraffe left in the wild.



You vote for you favorite name on the official Disney blog.


