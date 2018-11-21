The Heard

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Heard

Bad Santa & the Angry Elves kick off holiday tour with a free show at Iron Cow

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge gal_bad_santa.jpg
One of Orlando’s beloved holiday traditions returns this week as Bad Santa & the Angry Elves kick off their “Shout at the Kringle” tour at the Iron Cow. The band takes “Jingle Bell Rock” to a whole new level with holiday-themed parodies of metal and hard rock songs. It’s gloriously dumb and way over the top, but isn’t that what the holidays are all about?

10 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/ironcowcafe.

