Bad Santa & the Angry Elves kick off holiday tour with a free show at Iron Cow

Event Details Bad Santa and the Angry Elves @ Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St. Milk District Orlando, FL When: Fri., Nov. 23, 10 p.m. Price: free Concerts/Events Map

One of Orlando’s beloved holiday traditions returns this week as Bad Santa & the Angry Elves kick off their “Shout at the Kringle” tour at the Iron Cow. The band takes “Jingle Bell Rock” to a whole new level with holiday-themed parodies of metal and hard rock songs. It’s gloriously dumb and way over the top, but isn’t that what the holidays are all about?10 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; free; facebook.com/ironcowcafe