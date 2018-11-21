18 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Gargamel!/Facebook
-
Gargamel!
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Fever: Julian M., Shaylom, Low End Theory
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Thursday, Nov. 22
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, Nov. 23
Bad Santa and the Angry Elves
10 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.
Gargamel!
8 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.
Jamsgiving: Raspberry Pie, Kristing Grice and more
7 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Saturday, Nov. 24
Day Vibes x No One Knows I'm Disco
2 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.
Sunday, Nov. 25
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Michael Parallax, Mother Juno, Absolute Fantasy
9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.
Monday, Nov. 26
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient Trio
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Jazz Chamber Groups Concert
8-9 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.
