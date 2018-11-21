The Heard

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

The Heard

18 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Nov 21, 2018 at 1:22 PM

click image Gargamel! - PHOTO VIA GARGAMEL!/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Gargamel!/Facebook
  • Gargamel!
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Fever: Julian M., Shaylom, Low End Theory 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.

Thursday, Nov. 22
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, Nov. 23
Bad Santa and the Angry Elves 10 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.
Gargamel! 8 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.
Jamsgiving: Raspberry Pie, Kristing Grice and more 7 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Saturday, Nov. 24
Day Vibes x No One Knows I'm Disco 2 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.

Sunday, Nov. 25
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Michael Parallax, Mother Juno, Absolute Fantasy 9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.



Monday, Nov. 26
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Florida Man 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, Nov. 27
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient Trio 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.
Jazz Chamber Groups Concert 8-9 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.

