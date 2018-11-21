18 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image Photo via Gargamel!/Facebook

Gargamel!

10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.10 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.8 pm at The Veranda Live, 707 E. Washington St.7 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.2 pm at Stonewall Bar Orlando, 741 W. Church St.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.9 pm at The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St.9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave; free; 407-649-8540.8-9 pm at University of Central Florida Rehearsal Hall, 4000 Central Florida Blvd.