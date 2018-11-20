Tip Jar

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs will host their first annual '12 Beers of Christmas' event

Posted By on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MORIMOTO ASIA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Morimoto Asia/Facebook
Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will present holiday-themed beers and pan-Asian bites at Disney Springs next month for the first annual "12 Beers of Christmas" event.

The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Morimoto Asia.

For $55 per person, attendees will enjoy beers from local breweries all across Central Florida, such as Crooked Can Brewing Company and Rogue Ales, paired with Morimoto Asia's famous pan-Asian cuisine.

Morimoto himself will host the event and will be autographing copies of his cookbook Mastering the Art of Japanese Home Cooking.



The cookbook will be sold at the event, with proceeds going to Give Kids the World Village, which is a nonprofit resort for critically ill children and their families who visit Florida on their "wish trips."

"We are so excited to welcome breweries from across Florida to Morimoto Asia for this event as we raise funds for Give Kids the World," said Kyle Collins, director of marketing at Patina Restaurant Group. "Chef Morimoto is a big fan of the craft beer movement and pairing his cuisine with beer. He's thrilled to host such a fun afternoon."


