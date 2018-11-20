The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

The Heard

Garth Brooks to romp in the Swamp next year as part of his stadium tour

Posted By on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GARTH BROOKS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Garth Brooks/Facebook
Country superstar Garth Brooks has been on a roll the last few days. He played the CMA Awards on Nov. 15 at shocked attendees by performing a brand new song, "Stronger Than Me," live and today he's announced dates for his 2019 "Stadium Tour."

There's only one Florida date in the books, and it's set for Gainesville, so Brooks fans are going to have to truck on over to the Swamp.

Garth Brooks headlines the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville on April 20, 2019, Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 29.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brightline-Virgin rail service from Orlando to Tampa could cost $35 for one-way ticket Read More

  2. The New York Times may have just leaked a major update planned for Walt Disney World Read More

  3. Margaritaville just confirmed it's building one of the most technologically advanced water parks ever in Kissimmee Read More

  4. Ocoee will issue proclamation acknowledging 1920 Election Day massacre Read More

  5. Pokéworks opening new location in downtown Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation