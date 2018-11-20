Tuesday, November 20, 2018
Garth Brooks to romp in the Swamp next year as part of his stadium tour
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 2:35 PM
Photo via Garth Brooks/Facebook
Country superstar Garth Brooks
has been on a roll the last few days. He played the CMA Awards on Nov. 15 at shocked attendees by performing a brand new song, "Stronger Than Me," live
and today he's announced dates for his 2019 "Stadium Tour."
There's only one Florida date in the books, and it's set for Gainesville,
so Brooks fans are going to have to truck on over to the Swamp.
Garth Brooks headlines the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
in Gainesville on April 20, 2019, Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 29.
