Fred Schneider of the B-52s to do a signing at Rock N Roll Heaven this weekend

click image Photo via Fred Schneider/Facebook

Record Store Day has become such a sales blitz for record stores that there's now a younger successor, Record Store Day Black Friday. RSD Black Friday has its own particular set of exclusive releases, and local record-vending stalwarts Rock N Roll Heaven are putting together a very special event this Black Friday. Fred Schneider, legendary frontman of the B-52s and also Fred Schneider & the Superions, will be in the store on the big day to sign two exclusive releases from his two projects.The B-52s breakthroughlp is getting the reissue treatment and a 7" from the Superions (), will be released on colored vinyl that day. Schneider will sign one or both with purchase. Fred Schneider will be signing records and undertaking sundry meet-and-greet duties at Rock N Roll Heaven on Friday, Nov. 23 from 1-3 p.m. Admission is free but you would be advised to buy a copy ofto get signed by the man himself.