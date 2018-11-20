Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Tip Jar

Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi opens new Winter Park location

Posted By on Tue, Nov 20, 2018 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BENTO ASIAN KITCHEN + SUSHI/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Bento asian kitchen + sushi/Facebook
Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi opened a new location in Winter Park last week.

The new sushi outpost, found at 501 Orlando Ave #221 next to Blaze Pizza and LA Fitness, had its soft opening on Thursday, Nov. 15.

This is the pan-Asian chain's eleventh location. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Asian cuisine — such as sushi, pad thai, fried rice bowls, boba tea and more — in a casual setting.

Bento is rapidly expanding in the Orlando area, with two more locations in the works. One new location will be opening at the brand new Margaritaville Resort in Kissimmee and the other will be located inside Tyson's Corner in Lake Nona. No opening dates have been announced yet.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Brightline-Virgin rail service from Orlando to Tampa could cost $35 for one-way ticket Read More

  2. The New York Times may have just leaked a major update planned for Walt Disney World Read More

  3. Margaritaville just confirmed it's building one of the most technologically advanced water parks ever in Kissimmee Read More

  4. Everything Disney is bringing to Orlando announced at last weekend's Destination D event Read More

  5. Ocoee will issue proclamation acknowledging 1920 Election Day massacre Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation