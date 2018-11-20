Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi opens new Winter Park location

click to enlarge Photo via Bento asian kitchen + sushi/Facebook

Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi opened a new location in Winter Park last week.The new sushi outpost, found at 501 Orlando Ave #221 next to Blaze Pizza and LA Fitness, had its soft opening on Thursday, Nov. 15.This is the pan-Asian chain's eleventh location. The restaurant offers a wide variety of Asian cuisine — such as sushi, pad thai, fried rice bowls, boba tea and more — in a casual setting.Bento is rapidly expanding in the Orlando area, with two more locations in the works. One new location will be opening at the brand new Margaritaville Resort in Kissimmee and the other will be located inside Tyson's Corner in Lake Nona. No opening dates have been announced yet.